Nur-sultan and Almaty cities in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda region are in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, June 26, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reads.

The city of Shymkent, Kostanay and Mangistau regions remain in the ‘yellow zone’. Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Turkestan and North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘green zone’.

As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,730 new COVID-19 cases.