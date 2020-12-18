EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:40, 18 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Nur-Sultan and Almaty move to ‘green’ zone

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nur-Sultan, Almaty and East Kazakhstan moved to the coronavirus ‘green’ zone, the official website of the national public healthcare centre of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry reads.

    Atyrau region remains in the ‘red’ zone while North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay and Akmola regions are in the ‘yellow’ zone.

    Earlier Nur-Sultan was in the coronavirus ‘red’ zone. People were urged to stay home during holidays and avoid places of public gathering.


