Nur-Sultan City population to double in next decade

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In the next decade, the population of Nur-Sultan City will almost double. This will also have an impact on the appearance of the capital city: its territory will expand and housing infrastructure will change, Kazinform cites Khabar 24.

This year marks the 21st Anniversary of the city. Within this short span of time, Nur-Sultan changed out of all recognition. Moreover, the population has quadrupled from around 300,000 people in 1998.

"Before the city became the capital, 6 children a day were born here. Now, the figure is at least 60 children every day. As you see, the birthrate has increased by nearly 10 times," says Karshyga Kulmukanov, Executive Director of the National Chamber of Health.



As for education, 67 kindergartens, 70 schools, and 2 colleges have opened their doors in the capital city within twenty-one years.



Housing construction is a distinctive feature of the capital. In the first year since the relocation of the main city, its dwellers received the keys of 1,308 apartments. After 21 years, there are already 205,000 new-built apartments.



Over the past twenty-one years, the territory of the city has expanded by more than three times to reach 307.7 square miles. According to experts, by 2030, the population of the capital will have been doubled. And by 2050, it is expected that up to 3 million people will live in Nur-Sultan.