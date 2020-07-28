Nur-Sultan hospitals resume planned hospitalization

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Planned hospitalization has been resumed in a number of medical facilities of the city of Nur-Sultan, Altai Kulginov, Akim of the city, has stated at today's Government meeting.

The quarantine measures have significantly reduced the burden on medical facilities and health workers. Thus on July 20 the planned hospitalization was resumed in the city children's multidisciplinary hospitals No. 1 and No. 2 and the city multidisciplinary hospital No. 2.

The number of hospitalized patients diagnosed with pneumonia has reduced from 1,348 to 633. The number of ambulance station calls has decreased three-fold, from 3,000 to 1,100 per day. The number of patients recovered from the COVID-19 is 70% or 7, 260 patients out of 10, 320. The hospitals’ bed occupancy rate has lowered from 99% to 38%.