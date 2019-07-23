Nur-Sultan hosts exhibition by photo artist from Ufa
Lyudmila Kamneva is a laureate of Russian and international contests.
The opening day included a concert given by professional and amateur musicians and performers, an ethnographic exhibition. Besides, visitors have the opportunity to taste the dishes of the Bashkir national cuisine.
The project is organized by Akbuzat, a Bashkir ethnocultural association, with the support from the Representative Office of Rossotrudnichestvo in the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan.
Ural Aznabayev, Chairman of Akbuzat, noted that Bashkortostan is one of the key constituent entities of the Russian Federation.
Bashkortostan’s contribution to the economy and culture of Russia and to increased commodity turnover and the development of comprehensive ties between Russia and Kazakhstan is gaining momentum.