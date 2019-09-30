Nur-Sultan hosts Islamic Finance Week

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM III Islamic Finance Week has kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The goal and the mission of the Islamic Finance Week is to broaden the people’s knowledge of Islamic finance, their structure and possible areas of activity,» Sheikh Bilal Khan, Chief Islamic Finance Officer at the AIFC, says.

A number of memorandums will be signed during the Islamic Finance Week, he added.

«We are planning to hold a series of workshops from our international partners, such as AAOIFI, Islamic Development Bank and others. It will be available absolutely to everyone. Everyone can come and get this information for free,» he promised.

The panel sessions will focus on: Islamic Fintech and Green Finance, Sukuk (Islamic financial certificate, similar to a bond in Western finance, that complies with Sharia law), Takaful (insurance system based on the mechanism of distribution of incomes and losses between the participants and an operator, which complies with the norms of Sharia), Islamic Banking, and Islamic Asset and Investment Management Funds and Real Estate Investment Fund.