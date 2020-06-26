EN
Trends:
    14:13, 26 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Nur-Sultan imposes weekend restrictions as COVID-19 cases increase

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Public transport services will not run in Nur-Sultan this weekend June 27-28, Kazinform reports.

    The city administration said disinfection measures would take place on June 27-28. Public transport services will be resumed next Monday, June 29.

    The city is also set to close parks, squares, embankments, beaches, and other places of mass gatherings this weekend.

    Earlier Kazinform reported 465 new COVID-19 had been reported in Kazakhstan over the past day, with a daily increase of 2.4%. 883 asymptomatic coronavirus cases were also reported countrywide. 7 more deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus have been registered in the capital of Nur-Sultan today.


