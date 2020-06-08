EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:48, 08 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Nur-Sultan international airport's code changed

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On June 8, 2020 Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport has officially changed its three-letter code from TSE to NQZ, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

    Thus, starting from June 8 the new code will be used on tickets, baggage tags and information boards. The negotiations on changing the airport code started in 2017 when the airport was renamed after the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    The changes were supported on October 14, 2019 in Warsaw (Poland) at the IATA Passenger Standards Meeting with the participation of all its members.


    Tags:
    Astana Nur-Sultan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!