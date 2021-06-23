EN
    10:28, 23 June 2021

    Nur-Sultan is still in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of today, June 23, the city of Nur-Sultan remains in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’, the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread in Kazakhstan reports.

    Mangistau region moved from the ‘green zone’ to the ‘yellow’. Almaty and Shymkent cities as well as Atyrau, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions are in the ‘yellow zone’.

    Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan recorded 1,248 new COVID-19 cases in the last day.


