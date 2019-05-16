Nur-Sultan-Istanbul: flying twice a day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Since June 2019 Kazakhstan's Air Astana will expand its Nur-Sultan-Istanbul service from current five to six flights a week. It will fly A320 aircraft, the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee's press service reports.

Besides, since the beginning of July this year Turkish Airlines is set to raise its flights from Nur-Sultan to Istanbul from existing five to seven flights per week. Thus, the frequency between the capital of Kazakhstan and the largest city of Turkey will hit 13 flights per week bringing the air carriers to a twice daily service.



The increase in flights is called to promote further widening of cooperation between the two friendly nations and boosting outbound and inbound tourist trips, the Committee said in a release.