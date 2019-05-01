EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:13, 01 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Nur-Sultan marks Unity Day

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nur-Sultan city is celebrating today the People's Unity Day.

    The main festive events, as usually, are being held in the Kazkh Yeli Monument square. First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev attended the celebrations and congratulated Kazakhstanis on the People's Unity Day.

    nullnullnull null nullnull

    There is a special platform for those willing to compete in the traditional sport games and national sports, such as asyk atu, arm-wrestling, belbeu kuresi (wrestling), etc. Each of the ethnic and cultural societies presents there their national cuisine. Also an exhibition is open to public at the pavilion built in the square.
    null null null null null null null null null null null null null null null null

    Tags:
    Culture Events Nur-Sultan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!