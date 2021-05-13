Nur-Sultan Mayor congratulates citizens on Eid al-Fitr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mayor of Nur-Sultan city Altai Kulginov extended his congratulations to the citizens on Eid al-Fitr on his Instagram account, Kazinform cites the official website of the capital’s administration.

In his post, the mayor stated that during the holy month of Ramadan much good deeds have been done in the city, with a lot of support given to the needy as part of charity events.

He noted that Eid al-Fitr, which concludes Ramadan, has become not only a religious holiday, but also national.