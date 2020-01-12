Nur-Sultan mayor holds online reporting meeting with citizenship

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Altai Kulginov, Akim of Nur-Sultan city, is holding a reporting meeting with the population in online mode.

The event has started today at 10 a.m. at the Astana Concert Hall, Kazinform refers to the press service of the city’s Akimat.

The event is livestreamed via Kulginov’s Facebook account. Users are able to ask questions to the Akim. For the convenience of the townspeople and the maximum coverage of the city’s population, the broadcast of the reporting meeting is organized in the Gumilyov Eurasian National University and the Seifullin Agrotechnical University.

In addition, the secretariat has organized the reception and consultation of the population with deputies of the Akim, heads of city departments and services.