Nur-Sultan receives new batch of QazVac COVID-19 vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 6 thousand doses of the QazVac vaccine, including 3,000 doses of the first component and 3,000 doses of the second component have arrived in the stores of the health office of the Kazakh capital last weekend, Kazinform reports.

According to the city’s health office, the Kazakh vaccine will be in use at medical facilities as well as trading and entertaining centers and trade houses.

The vaccine deliveries were carried out over the weekend. The delivered doses were distributed among the primary health care facilities and vaccination sites at trading and entertaining centers, trade houses for those willing to get the vaccine.

As of now, the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan city stands at around 170 thousand. The city has so far stockpiled around 12 thousand doses of the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine and around 18 thousand doses of the first component of China's Hayat Vax vaccine.