EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:46, 22 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Nur-Sultan reports over 1,000 COVID-19 cases in schoolchildren

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of February 22, 2021, a total of 1,017 COVID-19 cases have been reported in schoolchildren in the city of Nur-Sultan since the 2020/21 school year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Out of 1,017, 232 (22.8%) have been reported in schoolchildren attending reduced in-person classes, and 785 cases (77.2%) in schoolchildren studying online, Sarkhat Beisenova, Nur-Sultan city’s Chief Medical Officer, said.

    A total of 79 schools have been quarantined, of which 21 are still under quarantine.

    174 COVID-19 cases have been reported among students, including 35 college students, and 139 university students. 94 kids of pre-school facilities have contracted COVID-19 in the city during the current academic year.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Astana COVID-19 Nur-Sultan Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!