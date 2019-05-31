Nur-Sultan residents honored memory of political repressions victims

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Residents of Nur-Sultan city laid flowers to the Famine Victims Memorial, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Representatives of the Mayor's Office, People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, public organizations, poets and writers participated in the event.



"Today is a sad day for our country. Kazakh nation experienced a lot in the 20th century. In 1916, revolts occurred across the country which resulted in death of many people. The riots in Narynkol and Chingistau, Sozak and the revolt of Adai clan, confiscations in 1928, 1931-1932 famine, repressions in 1937, the World War II destroyed the country's demography. Today, we have visited ALZHIR Museum-Memorial Complex. The women imprisoned there were named the enemies of the nation. The number of those killed during the World War II is equal to those died during the political repressions. Therefore, we are thankful to all those who gathered here to honor the victims today," poet Nessipbek Aituly said.

