EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:07, 03 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Nur-Sultan residents sing from balconies to boost national spirit

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Residents of the Kazak capital sang the national anthem from their windows and balconies on Thursday night to show that their spirit is still strong, Kazinform reports.

    In a video shared by social media users, the streets of Nur-Sultan are filled with the voices of its people signing the national anthem from their windows and balconies. Nur-Sultan residents joined their voices in a ‘national anthem’ flashmob announced on social media.

    This was done to boost national spirit and warm people’s hearts during the quarantine regime instituted in the city.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Astana Nur-Sultan Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!