Nur-Sultan’s population likely to double by 2035 – mayor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nur-Sultan mayor Altai Kulginov does not rule out a chance the city’s population may double by 2035, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at a press briefing of the Central Communications Service this Friday, mayor Kulginov said according to the general plan of the Kazakh capital, approved after it was moved from Almaty to Nur-Sultan, the city’s population was estimated to reach 800,000 by 2030.

However, Kulginov admitted, life had its own plans and as the city grew the general plan had to be revised. In 2010 local authorities predicted that the number of people residing in the city would hit the mark of 1,2 million by 2030.

«2022 has arrived and the city’s population has already exceeded that forecast. We are revising the general plan again. In case the population growth pattern persists, Nur-Sultan’s population may double by 2035,» Kulginov said.