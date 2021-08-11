EN
    11:41, 11 August 2021

    Nur-Sultan sees drop in COVID-19 cases

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of new COVID-19 cases is declining in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Mayor Altai Kulginov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the mayor, the number of fresh COVID-19 cases has declined by 20% in the city. He went to note that there has also been decrease from 20% to 15% in COVID-19 cases with a positive test result per 100 thousand people.

    He added that the number of COVID-19 PCR tests conducted daily remains between 8,000 and 10,000.


