Nur-Sultan to host 13th Intl High-Level Meeting on Syria

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On August 1-2, the city of Nur-Sultan will host the 13th International High-Level Meeting on Syria, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Delegations of the guarantor states – Iran, Russia and Turkey – as well as the Syrian Government and Armed opposition will participate in it. High representatives of the UN and Jordan will observe the talks. Lebanon and Iraq will also participate in the event for the first time as observers.

The oncoming meeting will focus on discussing the current situation in Syria, in particular, in Idlib province and northeastern regions of the country. The participants will also debate confidence-building measures between the conflicting parties and promotion of the political process including formation and launch of the constitutional committee.

Bilateral and multilateral preliminary consultations with the participation of the representatives of the Government and oppositions groups of Syria are slated for August 1. A plenary session will be held on August 2.