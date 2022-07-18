Nur-Sultan to host 2022 Asia Triathlon Junior and U23 Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM From July 23 to 24, the city of Nur-Sultan will host the U23 &U19 Asian Triathlon Championship, Kazinform has learned from the city administration.

The event will also include the 5th stage of TEMIRADAM (IRONMAN) 2+1 relay in Pro&Age Group and TEMIRADAM Challenge in 1,500m swimming among amateurs.

More than 100 athletes from 13 countries such as India, China, Japan, Bahrain, Taipei, Hong Kong, Thailand, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Macao, the Philippines, Iran, and Kazakhstan – are expected to gather in Nur-Sultan for the championships.

The goal of the event is to contribute to the development of triathlon over the world, popularize a healthy lifestyle in Kazakhstan and raise the level of qualification of Kazakhstani athletes, coaches, and referees.





Photo: gov.kz