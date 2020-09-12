Nur-Sultan to host ATP 250 event

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has added four new ATP 250 events to the 2020 provisional schedule, as tennis continues to get back to life after suspension of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan city, has been chosen as one of venues for four new ATP 250 events (Indoor Hard).

The updated schedule also includes two new back-to-back ATP 250 events in Cologne (Germany, Indoor Hard) and an ATP 250 event in Sardinia (Italy, Clay).

All have been issued as single-year licenses for 2020.

The ATP 250 event is scheduled to kick off in the Kazakh capital on October 26.