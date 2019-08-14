Nur-Sultan to host Harvard HPAIR Asia Conference 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM From August 16 to 20, the capital of Kazakhstan will host a five-day Harvard HPAIR (Project for Asian and International Relations) Asia Conference 2019, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The International Harvard Conference has been held twice a year since 1991. Every February it is organized at Harvard University and in August it is held at one of Asian universities.

In 2019, Nazarbayev University became the first in Central Asian honored to host this five-day conference, according to Executive Director of the HPAIR Asia conference 2019 Organizing Committee Leyla Akhmetova.

Over 500 participants from more than 40 countries of the world are expected to attend the event, she said.

The conference will be divided into six thematic sections on: Global Markets and Economy; Geopolitics and Governance; Art, Media and Culture; Social Policy and Justice; Energy and Environmental Sustainability; Science and Technology.

Among the speakers of the Conference is Chatib Basri – ex-Minister of Finance of Indonesia, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Rae Kwon Chung. Kazakhstan will be represented by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yerzhan Ashikbayev, Mayor of Nur-Sultan Altay Kulginov and other representatives of governmental structures and NGOs.

The delegates and speakers will be able to participate in panel sessions and workshops. International Night, International Carnival and Kazakhstan Nigh festivals will be organized as part of the Conference during which the participants will share their culture, traditions and cuisines.