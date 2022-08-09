Nur-Sultan to host intl triathlon competition Aug 14

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On August 14, the city of Nur-Sultan will host BI Group Ironman 70.3 Astana and BI Group Ironman Kazakhstan international triathlon competitions, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the city administration.

BI Group Ironman Kazakhstan will include three competitions: 3.86 km swim, 180.25 km bicycle ride and 42.195 km marathon. The participants will have 16 hours 30 minutes to clock the distance.

2,200 athletes from 75 countries will gather in Nur-Sultan.

Among them are Olympic champion Serik Sapiyev, Olympic Games participant, triathlete Yekaterina Shatnaya, Executive Director of Almaty Marathon Saltanat Kazybayeva.

«This year we will welcome a large number of triathletes, namely: 500 athletes from Russia, 200 from India, 60 from Uzbekistan, 30 from Germany and the UK each, almost the same number of triathlets from China, the U.S., France and Italy. This proves an increasing interest in our competition, the region and the country as a whole,» race director Alexey Sidorenko says.

Up to 1,200 volunteers wil be involved in the event.





Photo: gov.kz







