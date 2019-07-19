​Nur-Sultan to host next intl high-level meeting on Syria on Aug 1-2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The next 13th International High-Level Meeting on Syria within the Astana Process will be held in Nur-Sultan city on August 1-2, 2019, Kazinform learnt from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Delegations of the guarantor states - Iran, Russia and Turkey, Syrian Government and armed opposition groups – are expected to attend the meeting. The high representatives of the UN, Jordan, as well as Lebanon and Iraq, who will participate in the Astana peace process for the first time, will facilitate to the talks as observers.





The main emphasis of the upcoming meeting will be placed on a review of the current situation in Syria, particularly, in the province of Idlib and in northeastern Syria, further measures to continue building confidence between the conflicting parties and advance the political process with a focus on finalizing the formation and launch of the Constitutional Committee.





Bilateral and multilateral preliminary consultations, including with participation of the Syrian Government and opposition groups representatives will be held on August 1, and a plenary session – on August 2.