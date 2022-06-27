Nur-Sultan to host Qazaqstan Barysy finals Jul 3

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On July 3, the city of Nur-Sultan will host the finals of the XI Qazaqstan Barysy tournament, Kazinform reports.

In compliance with the rules, the qualifying rounds of the tournament were held in April-May across the country. As many as 5,000 athletes participated in them. 36 of them reached the final stage. Among them are Mukhit Turssynov, Yelaman Yergaliyev, Yerassyl Kazhybayev, and Galymzhan Kyrykbayev.

2021 Qazaqstan Barysy Dauren Nuralinov officially announced he would not compete at the tournament due to an injury. Two-time Qazaqstan Barysy champion Aibek Nugymanov officially announced the end of his sports career.

The prize fund of the tournament is 25,000,000 tenge for the 1st place, 5,500,000 tenge for the 2nd place and 1,800,000 tenge for the 3rd place.