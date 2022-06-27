EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:31, 27 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Nur-Sultan to host Qazaqstan Barysy finals Jul 3

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On July 3, the city of Nur-Sultan will host the finals of the XI Qazaqstan Barysy tournament, Kazinform reports.

    In compliance with the rules, the qualifying rounds of the tournament were held in April-May across the country. As many as 5,000 athletes participated in them. 36 of them reached the final stage. Among them are Mukhit Turssynov, Yelaman Yergaliyev, Yerassyl Kazhybayev, and Galymzhan Kyrykbayev.

    2021 Qazaqstan Barysy Dauren Nuralinov officially announced he would not compete at the tournament due to an injury. Two-time Qazaqstan Barysy champion Aibek Nugymanov officially announced the end of his sports career.

    The prize fund of the tournament is 25,000,000 tenge for the 1st place, 5,500,000 tenge for the 2nd place and 1,800,000 tenge for the 3rd place.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!