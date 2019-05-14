Nur-Sultan to host Silk Way Series Astana track cycling tournament

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Silk Way Series Astana, a major international track cycling tournament, starts in Nur-Sultan on May 15, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Athletes of Kazakhstan, the United Kingdom, China, Russia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, the Netherlands, Spain, Lithuania, and Latvia will compete there.



It should be mentioned that British track cyclist Jason Kenny, a six-time Olympic gold medalist, confirmed his participation.



The Silk Way Series Astana tournament begins at 10.00 a.m. Nur-Sultan time at the Saryarka Velodrome. The tournament will end on May 19.