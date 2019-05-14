EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:45, 14 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Nur-Sultan to host Silk Way Series Astana track cycling tournament

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Silk Way Series Astana, a major international track cycling tournament, starts in Nur-Sultan on May 15, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    Athletes of Kazakhstan, the United Kingdom, China, Russia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, the Netherlands, Spain, Lithuania, and Latvia will compete there.

    It should be mentioned that British track cyclist Jason Kenny, a six-time Olympic gold medalist, confirmed his participation.

    The Silk Way Series Astana tournament begins at 10.00 a.m. Nur-Sultan time at the Saryarka Velodrome. The tournament will end on May 19.

    Tags:
    Sport Cycling Nur-Sultan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!