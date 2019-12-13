Nur-Sultan to host VIII Qazaq Kuresi World Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On December 20-21, 2019 the Kazakh capital will host the VIII World Championships in Qazaq Kuresi, Kazinform reports.

As many as 300 wrestlers from 33 countries of the world will gather in Nur-Sultan for the competition.

The World Championships will be held in 12 weight categories among men and women. The opening ceremony will take place in Daulet Sport Complex at 04:00pm.

The event is organized as per the schedule of the United World Wrestling, with the participation of officials and judges of the UWW. The competition will be broadcast by QAZSPORT TV Channel.

The International Congress of the Qazaq Kuresi World Federation will be held during the championships for discussing the election of the Federation’s Executive Committee members and other issues. The Congress will be held in Silkway Hall of the Beijing Palace Hotel on December 19, at 11:00am.

The organizers of the Championships are the United World Wrestling, Mayor’s Office of Nur-Sultan and Qazaq Kuresi World Federation.

The VIII Qazaq Kuresi World Championships will be held under the auspices of the Eurasian Resources Group (ERG).