TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:16, 05 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Nur-Sultan to see squall and hail in upcoming days

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Cold snap and occasional showers are forecast for the Kazakh capital on June 6-8, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    It will be partly cloudy and rainy on June 6 in Nur-Sultan. Chances of thunderstorm, hail, and squall are high. Northwestern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter the city. Temperature will drop to +7,+9°C at night and +14, +16°C during the daytime.

    In the next two days the same weather pattern will persist in the capital of Kazakhstan. Temperature is expected to increase slightly.

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
