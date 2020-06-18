Nur-Sultan to shut big shops, markets this weekend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Nur-Sultan city is to shut down all shopping malls, trading houses, chain stores, indoor food and non-food markets this weekend, Kazinform has learnt from the capital's akimat (administration).

The press service of the capital's akimat said only small grocery stores are to be opened on June 20-21 from 10.00am to 05.00 pm. They also informed that all shopping malls, trading houses, chain stores, indoor food and non-food markets will be closed this weekend.

Such a drastic decision is believed to slow down the dissemination of the COVID-19 virus.

Pharmacies and outdoor catering facilities are set to operate on June 20-21 provided that strict sanitary norms are observed.