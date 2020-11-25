EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:07, 25 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Nur-Sultan wrestlers sweep 3 gold at Women’s Wrestling Championships

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Wrestlers from the Kazakh capital city swept three gold medals at the now-running Women’s Wrestling Championships of Kazakhstan, the city administration’s official website reads.

    In the 59 kg final bout Diana Kayumova defeated Gulsharat Talassova of Shymkent. Emma Tissina won gold in the 57 kg weight category beating Altynai Satylagan of Shymkent. Svetlana Ankicheva crashed Maral Tanirbergenova of Mangistau to clinch gold in the 50 kg weight class.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Nur-Sultan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!