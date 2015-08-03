Nurali Aliyev to head working group on Astana business climate improvement

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Mayor of Astana has chaired an operational meeting, according to the press service of the Mayor's Office.

The meeting discussed the issue of providing favorable environment for doing business in Astana city. According to Mr. Dzhaksybekov, to improve the business climate in the city it is necessary to simplify authorization procedures. He stressed that all state services related to business should be provided in Public Service Centers via one stop principle. Mayor of Astana noted that for this purpose it is necessary to establish a working group that would study the business processes of providing public services and make recommendations for their simplification. Mr. Dzhaksybekov reported that this work should involve the business community and the Chamber of Entrepreneurs. A. Dzhaksybekov instructed Nurali Aliyev, deputy Mayor of Astana, to lead the working group. He informed that the main task of the work is to make Astana the most comfortable city for doing business.