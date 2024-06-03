EN
    03 June 2024

    Nuraly Alip brings Zenit victory in Russian Football Cup

    Nuraly Alip brings Zenit victory in Russian Football Cup
    Photo credit: sportx.kz

    St. Petersburg-based Zenit FC, which was recently crowned champions of the Russian Cup, has announced that Nuraly Alip, a defender for the Kazakhstani national team, was the driving force behind their success, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    In the final match of the competition, Zenit FC faced off against Baltika from Kaliningrad. Despite a strong challenge from their opponents, Zenit FC emerged victorious with a score of 2-1. Despite conceding a goal in the early stages of the match, Alip’s club managed to tie it through Nino at the 81-minute mark. The Kazakh footballer then sealed the victory for his team with a goal at the 95-minute mark.
    Our compatriot was able to capitalize on a pass from Andrey Mostovoy with a header in the final moments of an important match, ultimately securing the winning goal.
    It is noteworthy that this was the fifth Russian Football Cup for St. Petersburg-based club.

