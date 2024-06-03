Nuraly Alip brings Zenit victory in Russian Football Cup

St. Petersburg-based Zenit FC, which was recently crowned champions of the Russian Cup, has announced that Nuraly Alip, a defender for the Kazakhstani national team, was the driving force behind their success, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Screenshot from a video

In the final match of the competition, Zenit FC faced off against Baltika from Kaliningrad. Despite a strong challenge from their opponents, Zenit FC emerged victorious with a score of 2-1. Despite conceding a goal in the early stages of the match, Alip’s club managed to tie it through Nino at the 81-minute mark. The Kazakh footballer then sealed the victory for his team with a goal at the 95-minute mark.

Our compatriot was able to capitalize on a pass from Andrey Mostovoy with a header in the final moments of an important match, ultimately securing the winning goal.

It is noteworthy that this was the fifth Russian Football Cup for St. Petersburg-based club.