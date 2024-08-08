Nurbek Oralbay: I will bring gold for my country at next Olympic Games

Kazakhstani boxer Nurbek Oralbay was stunned by Oleksandr Khyzhniak of Ukraine in the Men's 80kg final claiming silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Kazinform News Agency reports.

In the final bout, he fought against Ukrainian Khyzhniak, losing to him by a split decision of judges. After the fight, the athlete said that he gave his best to become the champion and regrets the failure.

“You have seen the fight. I fought as hard as I could. I thought I would become a champion, claiming the gold medal, but unfortunately, it did not happen. I clinched silver at the Paris Olympics. I want to thank my compatriots for cheering on me. This is my first Olympic Games. I will try to win gold for my country at the next Olympics," Nurbek Oralbay said.

It bears to remind that Nurbek Oralbay pocketed the silver medal at the ongoing Summer Olympic Games in Paris. Earlier, he defeated Callum Peters from Australia in the men’s 80kg preliminaries. In the Round of 8, he beat Azerbaijani Murad Allakhverdiyev by a unanimous decision of judges 5-0. In the semifinal, he stunned Dominican boxer CristianPinales by a split decision (3-2).

The head coach of the national boxing team brought seven boxers to the Paris Olympics. Unfortunately, six of them finished the competition early. Among women, Kazakh female boxer Nazym Kyzaibay won a bronze medal. In the semifinals she lost to world champion Wu Yu of China 4-1.

Team Kazakhstan has brought seven medals to the country. Judoka Yeldos Smetov took gold. Artistic gymnast Nariman Kurbanov, Greco-Roman wrestler Demeu Zhadrayev and boxer Nurbek Oralbay are silver medalists. Air rifle shooters Islam Satpayev and Alexandra Le, as well as judoka Gusman Kyrgzybayev and boxer Nazym Kyzaibay captured bronze medals.