Boxer Nurbek Oralbay wins silver for Kazakhstan at 2024 Paris Games

Kazakhstani boxer Nurbek Oralbay who competes in the men’s 80kg claimed silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Kazinform News Agency learned from Olympic.kz.

In the final bout, he fought against Oleksandr Khyzhniak from Ukraine and lost to him by a split decision of judges.

Photo credit: Turar Kazangapov/NOC

Nurbek has a twin brother Aibek Oralbay. Both secured their Olympic berths at the World Qualifying Tournament in Busto Arsizio in March.

Earlier, Nurbek Oralbay defeated Callum Peters from the Australian team in the men’s 80kg preliminaries. In the Round of 8, he beat Murad Allakhverdiyev from Azerbaijan by a unanimous decision of judges 5-0. In the semifinal, he defeated Dominican boxer CristianPinales by a split decision (3-2).

His brother Aibek failed to reach the 2024 Olympic Games semifinal after being defeated by Loren Berto Alfonso Dominguez from Azerbaijan in the men's 92kg.

Team Kazakhstan has claimed seven medals at the ongoing 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Judoka Yeldos Smetov took gold. Artistic gymnast Nariman Kurbanov, Greco-Roman wrestler Demeu Zhadrayev and boxer Nurbek Oralbay are silver medalists. Air rifle shooters Islam Satpayev and Alexandra Le, as well as judoka Gusman Kyrgzybayev and boxer Nazym Kyzaibay won bronze medals.