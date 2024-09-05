Nurdaulet Zhumagali of Kazakhstan hauls men's 100m breaststroke silver at Paris Paralympics

Para swimmer Nurdaulet Zhumagali of Kazakhstan claimed the men's 100m breaststroke SB13 silver at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Previously, Kazakhstani Nurdaulet won the bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani Akmaral Nauatbek claimed a gold medal in the women -48 kg J2 para judo event.

Team Kazakhstan has so far won five medals, including two gold, two silver and one bronze ones, at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris, France.