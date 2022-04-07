Nurkan Sadvakassov named Chairman of Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By order of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan Nurkan Sadvakassov was named the new Chairman of Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee of the Kazakh Health Ministry, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

Nurkan Sadvakassov was born in 1971 in Akmola region. He is a graduate of the Karaganda State Medical Academy, Kazakh Humanitarian Law Innovative University.

He began his career in 1997 as the head of the sanitary department of the Atbasar district sanitary-epidemiological service of the city of Atbasar.

In 1999 and 2000 he served as the chief medical officer of the Atbasar district sanitary-epidemiological service.

In 2000 he was deputy chief medical officer on sanitary issues of Akmola region's sanitary-epidemiological service.

In 2001 and 2009 he was deputy cheif medical officer of Akmola region's center of state sanitary and epidemiological control in transport.

In 2009 and 2014 he was department head, deputy chairman of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee of the Kazakh Health Ministry, and chief medical officer.

Between 2014 and 2017 he served as the head of the department for control over the compliance with the requirements of the technical regulations and sanitary measures of the Committee on Consumer Rights Protection of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

From 2017 and 2019 he was Head of the Department of Public Health Protection, Deputy Chairman of the Public Health Protection Committee.

In 2019 and 2020 he was Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Quality Control and Safety of Goods and Services of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

From 2020 to the present time he was Deputy Chairman of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee of the Kazakh Health Ministry.







