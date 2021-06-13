Nurkanat Azhikanov wins Kazakhstan’s third Olympic license in karate

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s karate practitioner Nurkanat Azhikanov has earned the qualification for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, becoming the third Kazakhstani karateka to book the Olympic spot, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Azhikanov clinched gold in Men’s -75kg weight class at the Olympic qualification tournament which is underway in Paris these days.

That means that Team Kazakhstan has three karate licenses for the Tokyo Olympics. Earlier karate practitioners Darkhan Assadilov and Moldir Zhanbyrbay earned their respective licenses.

In total, the Kazakh National Olympic Team boasts 70 Olympic licenses in 26 sports.