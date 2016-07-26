EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:49, 26 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Nurkanbek Kerimbaev becomes deputy director of Kabar News Agency

    None
    None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev signed a decree according to which Nurkanbek Kerimbayev has been appointed deputy director of the Kabar News Agency.

    Director of Kabar News Agency Kubanychbek Taabaldiev introduced on Tuesday the newly appointed deputy director to the collective of the agency.

    Nurkanbek Kerimbayev is an experienced journalist, who has worked in local newspapers.

    The last two years he had been working as a press secretary of Speaker of the Kyrgyz Parliament, Kazinform refers to Kabar.

     

    Tags:
    Eurasian Economic Union Kyrgyzstan Mass media
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!