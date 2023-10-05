Nurlan Baibazarov to head Baiterek Holding

Nurlan Baibazarov is to head the Baiterek National Management Holding, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

Baibazarov held senior posts in the civil service as well as in the quasi-public sector, including in the Finance and National Economy Ministries, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, KazMunayGas, Industry Development Fund. In November this year, he was appointed as the Chairman of the Board of the Development Bank of Kazakhstan.

Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, who introduced the newly appointed Chairman of the Baiterek Holding to the company’s personnel, pointed out that the Kazakh Head of State tasked to transform and large-scale digitalization of the Holding’s activity.

The result needs to be no bureaucratic barriers, less application processing time, and better awareness of business communities of the existing support measures. The new Chairman needs to ensure the plans set are implemented, said Smailov.

He added that the Baiterek Holding needs to step up the work on the development of competitive businesses, providing the citizens with affordable housing, and enhancing the country’s food security.

In conclusion, the Kazakh Prime minister wished the personnel of the Holding successful work in addressing the tasks set.