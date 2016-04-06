Nurlan Ibirayim appointed Vice Minister of Civil Service Affairs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As per the resolution of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated April 5, 2016, Nurlan Ibirayim has been appointed Vice Minister of Civil Service Affairs.

In different years he served as Chairman of the Intellectual Property Rights Committee and Registration Service Committee of the Justice Ministry, as Deputy Chief of Staff of the Majilis of the Kazakhstan Parliament. Nurlan Ibirayim worked also as Chief of Staff of Nur Otan Faction in the Majilis, Vice Rector for Development and Legal Affairs of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University as well as Director of the Department and Chairman of the Science Committee of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry.