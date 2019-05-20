Nurlan Nigmatulin discusses security issues with CSTO parliamentarians in Bishkek

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A parliamentary delegation of Kazakhstan headed by Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatullin came to Bishkek to participate in a field session of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly.

Prior to the event, Chairman of the Majilis held a number of bilateral meetings with his colleagues from Armenia, Belarus and Russia for discussing interaction within the Organization for the sake of peace and security as well as prospects for the future, Kazinform reports referring the press service of the Majilis.



At the meeting with President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan the sides agreed to actively develop the inter-parliamentary dialogue.

This is the first meeting of the parliamentarians which has proved mutual interest in enhancing the bilateral cooperation.







Speaking on the Kazakh-Armenian relations, Nurlan Nigmatulin stressed the importance of using potential of the EAEU chaired this year by Armenia.



President of the National Assembly of Armenia confirmed his participation in the IV Conference of Speakers of the Parliaments of Europe and Asia: "Big Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership" slated for September 23-24, 2019 in Nur-Sultan. The event is dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Eurasian idea of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.



The meeting with Chairman of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus Vladimir Andreychenko discussed the oncoming event too. The parties stated intensive development of the bilateral relations based on mutual understanding and friendship. Vladimir Andreychenko emphasized Kazakhstan's efforts in implementation of the initiatives of the First President of the country including in development of small and medium businesses, PPP, digitalization and other spheres.



Besides, Nurlan Nigmatulin met with Speaker of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin. The sides discussed the course of preparations for the upcoming parliamentary forum. As Nurlan Nigmatulin noted, 48 countries, 16 international and parliamentary organizations had already confirmed their participation in the event.







Today the Chairman of the Majilis participates in a meeting of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly.