Nurlan Nigmatulin elected as Majilis Speaker of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputies of all parliamentary factions have supported the candidature of Nurlan Nigmatulin for the post of Majilis Speaker at a plenary session of the chamber today.

All 102 members of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament unanimously voted for Mr. Nigmatulin.



"I would like to thank you for your support. This is a great honor and responsibility before the Head of State and all members of the Parliament," the new Speaker of the Majilis said.



It is to be recalled that Nurlan Nigmatulin's candidacy for the post of the Majilis Speaker was proposed by President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the Nur Otan Party meeting on Tuesday (June 21). The faction of the party unanimously backed his candidacy.



Mr. Nigmatulin previously held the post of the Majilis Speaker from January 2012 till April 2014. After that, he was appointed as Chief of the President Administration in May 2015.