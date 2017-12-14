Nurlan Nigmatulin meets with Russian Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Kazakh Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin has received today Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Kazakhstan Mikhail Bocharnikov on the occasion of the termination of his diplomatic functions in our country, the Majilis press service says.

Highlighting Mikhail Bocharnikov's great personal contribution to the strengthening of the Kazakh-Russian partnership, Mr. Nigmatulin thanked the Russian diplomat for his active 11-year work in Kazakhstan.

Talking about the relations between Kazakhstan and Russia, the sides stressed that the high results in various sectors of the cooperation were achieved owing to the effective work based on the mutual understanding and friendship between the leaders of the two states, Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin. This is mainly the case of economic and political areas, as well as the Eurasian integration.





Nurlan Nigmatulin and Mikhail Bocharnikov also noted the active development of inter-parliamentary ties as one of the most important areas of the bilateral cooperation.

As the Russian diplomat said, he experienced high professional commitment while working in our country as Kazakhstan is now at the heart of a large number of global and regional international issues.