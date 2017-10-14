Nurlan Nigmatulin meets with Turkish Parliament Speaker

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Kazakh Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin has held several bilateral meetings within the 137th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Saint Petersburg, Russia, Kazinform cites the Majilis press service.

Nurlan Nigmatulin and Ismail Kahraman, the Speaker of the Great National Assembly of Turkey, discussed the issues on strengthening the inter-parliamentary cooperation.

The sides delved into the collaboration within the framework of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic Speaking Countries. Besides, they highlighted the importance of parliamentary diplomacy amid the challenges of modern times.