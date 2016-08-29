Nurlan Nigmatulin meld meeting with Saber Chowdhury in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis Speaker of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin held a meeting with President of Inter-Parliamentary Union Saber Chowdhury within the international conference titled "Building a Nuclear-Free-World" in Astana today.

As N. Nigmatulin emphasized, large-scale initiatives of the Head of State in the sphere of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons are a priceless contribution to the world's stability, order and security.

"Your country is just lucky to have such a leader as Mr. Nazarbayev. His decisions and initiatives in the sphere of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation deserve the Nobel Peace Prize," Saber Showdhury said.

The Majilis Speaker noted an important role of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and joining of the efforts of all parliamentarians for addressing these difficult issues regarding rendering humanitarian aid to refugees, solving this relevant environment climate, thirst and famine problems and the issues of non-proliferation and nuclear disarmament.

According to N. Nigmatulin, Kazakhstani parliamentarians are interested in future increase of the image of the Inter-Parliament Union and in all-round strengthening of cooperation with the Inter-Parliament Union.