Nurlan Nigmatulin met with Czech colleague

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - While paying an official visit to the Czech Republic Chairman of the Kazakh Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin met with the administration of the Houses of Parliament of the country, according to the press service of the Majilis.

During the meeting with Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies Radek Vondráček, Majilis Speaker congratulated the Czech colleague on the 25th anniversary of the Chamber and emphasized the importance of the inter-parliamentary dialogue for the purpose of deeper partnership between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic.

As noted by Nurlan Nigmatulin, development of multilateral and mutually beneficial relations with the Czech Republic is one of the priorities of Kazakhstan's foreign policy in the region of Central and Eastern Europe.

According to the Majilis Speaker, the important event was Kazakhstan's joining the list of 12 priority trade partners of the the Czech Republic. Among the perspective directions is machine engineering, agriculture, technology, and innovations. Nurlan Nigmatulin noted that these spheres have special relevance in the light of the objectives set by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The two countries' representatives expressed interest to continue practicing regular parliamentary meetings at committee level.

Exchanging opinions about the issues of international agenda, Nurlan Nigmatulin emphasized the initiatives of Kazakhstan and President Nursultan Nazarbayev, especially in the field of nuclear disarmament and nuclear nonproliferation.

Majilis Speaker thanked the Czech Republic for promotion of common interests on the UN platform and expressed the country's intention to consolidate interaction with the Czech Republic both in bilateral and multilateral formats by coordination of efforts in various international structures and mutual support of initiatives and positions.

In his turn, Radek Vondráček gave a high appraisal to Kazakhstan's work in the UNSC having underlined the interest of both Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic in preservation of peace and security.

The topic of deepening cooperation in the interests of two countries' people was also continued in the meeting of Nurlan Nigmatulin with Chairman of the Czech Senate Milan Štĕch.