Nurlan Nigmatulin received UN Permanent Coordinator in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Majilis Chairman Nurlan Nigmatulin held a meeting with Permanent Coordinator of the UN in Kazakhstan Norimasa Shimomura, Kazinform refers to the Majilis press service.

Noting quarter of a century long cooperation of Kazakhstan with the UN the Majilis Speaker underlined that President Nursultan Nazarbayev speaking at the UN tribune brings forward all his key international initiatives.

According to Norimasa Shimomura, the history of successful interaction of Kazakhstan with the UN is reflected in the achievements of the country. UN Permanent Coordinator underlined that the drastic changes in Kazakhstan for the last 25 years are the results of the work of President Nursultan Nazarbayev and his strategic course.

The participants of the meeting paid special attention to the issues of Kazakhstan's membership in the UN Security Council in 2017-2018. "It means a lot not only for the present generation but for the future generations of Kazakhstan people," Nurlan Nigmatulin said.

Norimasa Shimomura said non-permanent membership of Kazakhstan in the UNSC was logical because Kazakhstan has declared itself as a successful state advocating nuclear-free world and has earned trust of the international society.

The parties spoke for further development of cooperation.