Nurlan Nigmatulin receives Moldovan Parliament Speaker

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today Chairman of the Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin has held a series of bilateral meetings with the participants of the IV Meeting of Speakers of the Eurasian Countries' Parliaments, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the Majilis.

Parliamentary forum themed «Greater Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership.» will start on September 24 in Nur Sultan. However, the first delegations have already begun to arrive in our country. During the talks with the Chairwoman of the Parliament of Moldova Zinaida Greceanii, the Majilis Speaker expressed the interest of Kazakhstani MPs to develop cooperation with their Moldovan colleagues.

As Nurlan Nigmatulin noted, the active interaction of parliamentary cooperation groups, specialized committees, as well as joint work within the framework of interparliamentary organizations of IPA CIS and OSCE PA will contribute to deepening relations between the two states.

In turn, Zinaida Greceanii expressed gratitude for the invitation to the IV Meeting of Speakers of the Eurasian Countries' Parliaments, confirming Moldova’s readiness for the enhancement of inter-parliamentary dialogue. The interlocutors favored building up economic, cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries. Zinaida Greceanii emphasized that the Kazakh and Moldavian peoples have strong friendly relations.