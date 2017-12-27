Nurlan Nigmatulin receives Uzbekistan’s parliamentary delegation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chair of the Majilis of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin has held a meeting today with the parliamentary delegation of Uzbekistan led by the Vice Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis (the Supreme Assembly), Boriy Alikhonov, the Kazakh Majilis press service reports.

During the talks, Nurlan Nigmatulin emphasized that Uzbekistan is an important strategic partner of our country in Central Asia. According to the Speaker of the Kazakh Majilis, the extension of the cooperation, including at the inter-parliamentary level, received a boost through the state visits of the presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Nursultan Nazarbayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who signed the Joint Declaration on further deepening of the strategic partnership and strengthening of good-neighborliness.

In turn, Boriy Alikhonov said that the relations between the two heads of state set an example of the way of building strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Mr. Nigmatulin expressed confidence that further development of bilateral relations will be facilitated by this visit of Uzbek MPs, the first for the years of Uzbekistan's bicameral Parliament activity.

After expressing gratitude for Uzbekistan's support of our country's initiatives in the international arena such as the UN Security Council membership in 2017-2018 and hosting Astana Expo 2017, the Speaker of the Majilis called the Year of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan, 2018, as an important event for the development of the bilateral relations.





At the meeting, the Chair of the Majilis briefed members of the parliamentary delegation of Uzbekistan on the Majilis activities and work in the furtherance of the targets set by the President of Kazakhstan within the framework of the Kazakhstan 2050 Strategy, and the Third Modernization of the Economy.

The sides called for the active use of the potential of the interparliamentary cooperation groups, as well as profile committees.

Besides, in the agenda of the first joint meeting of interparliamentary cooperation group, they included the discussion of the issues related to the interaction in the trade-economic and the cultural and humanitarian areas, as well as water resources management.

The visit program of the Uzbek parliamentary delegation also includes a visit to Kyzylorda and South Kazakhstan regions.